CCTV APPEAL: Business premises burgled in Linstead Parva

A large number of farming and gardening tools worth £5,000 have been stolen during a burglary in Linstead Parva.

The incident happened at a business premises on Saturday at about 11am.

CCTV image released by police after Linstead Parva burglary ANL-160824-110409001

Offenders cut a metal grid off at the front of the shop and then smashed a window to gain entry.

Police believe three suspects using a Ford Mondeo Mark III were involved in the burglary.

Police have released a CCTV image in a bid to trace one of the men involved.

Anybody who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information relating to the identity of the man in the CCTV is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary by dialing 101 and quoting crime number 51035/16.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org