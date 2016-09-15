CCTV appeal after bank card stolen in Diss Morrisons store

Police have released a CCTV image in a bid to identify two men following a theft in Diss.

It comes after a bank card was stolen from a handbag at the Morrisons store in Victoria Road on August 17.

The card was then used to make a number of fraudulent transactions.

Anyone who recognises the men should contact police on 101.

