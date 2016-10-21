Cash taken in Diss burglary

Money was stolen from a Diss home during a burglary overnight.

A property in St Nicholas Street was broken into between 8.30pm last night and 8.40am this morning.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated should contact PC Chris Shelley at Diss Police Station on 101.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org