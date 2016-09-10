Caravan worth £17,000 stolen in Old Buckenham

A caravan worth £17,000 has been stolen from an industrial estate in Old Buckenham.

The incident happened between 4pm on Monday, and 4pm on Tuesday, when a dark coloured Mondeo was seen to tow the caravan from Bunns Bank.

The white Fendt continental caravan has a door on the offside and horizontal grey strips down both sides.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or knows of its whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steven Howard at Attleborough Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.