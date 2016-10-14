Car splashes into Old Buckenham pond

Car in pond, Manor Road, Old Buckenham. Picture by Ron Brewer ANL-161014-155438001

0
A pond in Old Buckenham had a unique and unwanted new feature.

A Peugeot ended up in the small body of water, apparently failing to negotiate Manor Corner.

The incident happened on October 8, in the morning.

The car was recovered from Manor Pond the same day.

