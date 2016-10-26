Car parking scheme in Diss given the green light

Parking changes in Diss have been approved by South Norfolk Council — which says it will make it easier for shoppers in the town.

The authority’s cabinet gave the green light to the proposal to change car parks in Diss and Wymondham to short and long star.

The council says long stay parking would be in the “under-used” car parks at the edge of the towns.

In Diss, the Chapel Street Upper and Lower, Weavers Court and Mount Street car parks in Diss will become short stay for shoppers and resident permit holders, with a maximum stay of four hours. The remaining car parks will become long stay, with all day parking costing £4.

Short stay parking would be capped at four hours, with the maximum cost of staying in that car park rising from £3 to £5.

Councillor Lee Hornby, Cabinet Member for Regulation and Public Safety said:

“Our car parks can get extremely busy, especially on market day. By encouraging people who park all day to use the car parks further from town, it will free up spaces near the shops.

“This will be particularly helpful for parents with young children, older people, or anyone who needs to carry heavy shopping back to their car.

“We will also be continuing to offer the first hour of parking free, which combined with these changes, will attract more shoppers into the town.

“This is all part of our market town initiative, our on-going campaign to support our wide-range of independent retailers.”

The changes will help South Norfolk Council meet the £65,388 deficit caused by updating the machines and ongoing maintenance.

Any surplus will be reinvested into the car parks, say the council.