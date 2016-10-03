Car ends up in ditch in Diss

No one was hurt after a car left the road and ended up in a ditch in Diss on Sunday morning.

It happened at about 7.50am in Shelfanger Road.

A pair of fire crews from the town attended and were on the scene for 10 minutes.

