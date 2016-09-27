Cannabis discovery in Gissing greenhouse

Police discovered the greenhouse on Saturday, September 24. Photo: South Norfolk Police - @SouthNorfPolice ANL-160927-134259001

A man has been cautioned after police officers found three cannabis plants being grown in a greenhouse in Gissing.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the discovery was made in Common Road, mid-morning on Saturday.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and question by police at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, before being released on bail.

The man admitted cultivating the plants and has since been given a formal police caution.

