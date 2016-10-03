Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a camper van fire in Snetterton on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the A11, at the Snetterton junction, at 4.24pm.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Thetford attended, and were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

They used hose reels and compressed air foam to tackle the blaze, and also utilised a thermal imaging camera to check for residual hot spots.

No one was believed to have been hurt in the incident.