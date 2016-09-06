Busy weekend of events set for Horham’s Red Feather Club

Horham’s Red Feather Club is preparing for a busy weekend of events later this month.

The Red Feather Club museum, four miles south-east of Eye off the B1117 which remembers the 9th Bomb Group’s role in the Second World War, will host a 200th mission dance on Saturday, September 24, 7pm-late.

It will feature the club’s nine-piece band Skyliner, compere Andy AV8 and DJ sets from Big John Special. Tickets, in advance, at £12, by sending a SAE to James Mutton, Fox Rock, Eye Road, Kenton, Suffolk, IP14 JJ. Cheques payable to 95th Bomb Group Heritage Association.

A public open day will follow on the Sunday, running from 10am to 4pm. Visitors will see the return of the Waveney Valley and District Preservation Society with their vehicles, engines and bygones, and the annual village softball game. The Red Feather Club museum will also be open.

For more information visit www.95thbg-horham.com.