Bury St Edmunds baby is Military Moments calendar’s front-page star

Two-week-old Jensen Harry Hodgkinson, from Bury St Edmunds, is set to be a front-page star in a special Military Moments calendar for 2017.

The calendar, which is being launched today by the charity Little Troopers, will raise money to help support more than 150,000 children who have a parent serving for their country.

Jensen, now 20 months old, had the photo taken as part of a newborn photo shoot when he was two weeks old.

It has been selected along with 14 others for the calendar which shows the special moments between those serving for their country and the families they often leave behind.

Jensen’s father is a corporal in the RAF Regiment currently based at RAF Honington.

His mother, Jenna Hodgkinson, 24, said “It feels wonderful to be chosen as a winner, we absolutely adore these photos of our son and are thrilled that this one will be shared with the forces community.”

Louise Fetigan, founder and operations manager of Little Troopers, said: “This moment shows the pride families have for their military parents. Time can be tough when a parent is posted away from home, but photos like this will help them see that the bond is strong despite the distance.“

Little Troopers supports children with parents serving in the British Armed Forces. It provides fundamental resources, initiatives and events to ease and aid repeated separation periods, aiming to keep parent and child connected and bonded even when miles apart.

The 2017 calendar has received corporate sponsorship, meaning that all the money raised from sales will go to the charity.

To order the ‘Military Moments’ calendar – which will be on sale for £9.99 – go to www.LittleTroopers.net