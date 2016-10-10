Burston Crown is top of the pubs in South Norfolk Council contest

The Burston Crown are the winners of the eighth annual South Norfolk Council Community Pub of the Year competition.

The 16th Century pub was named the 2016 champion at an awards event held at last year’s winning pub, The Crown, in Pulham Market.

One of the many special things about this award is that it was voted for by our customers

It pipped the other four neighbourhood winners — The Fox and Hounds, Great Moulton, The Green Dragon, Wymondham, The Water’s Edge, Bramerton, and The Bush, Costessey — to the top prize of £500 to be put towards a community event.

Initially, 47 pubs from the district were nominated by the public, before being whittled down to the five neighbourhood winners.

Winners Bev and Steve Kembery, who celebrated said: “One of the many special things about this award is that it was voted for by our customers.

“We are proud that the Crown boasts a proper pub community and we are looking forward to holding our event in the spring.”

Councillor Clayton Hudson added: “As always the judges were set a very difficult task to decide between five very good pubs.

“The Burston Crown is a lovely, family run community focussed pub that deserves the title of our Community Pub of the Year.”

The district authority says it is the only council that supports the local licenced trade in this way.

Previous winners of the competition include The Waterfront, Diss (2014), The Fox and Hounds, Great Moulton (2012), and the Wortwell Bell (2010).

For more information on the contest, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/pubs