Burston building blaze call a hoax

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have confirmed they were subject to a hoax call they were called out to an apparent blaze in Burston on Sunday.

They were alerted at 2.10pm to reports of a building fire in Rectory Road.

One appliance from Diss attended the scene, remaining there for eight minutes.

The Diss Express reported last month how two malicious phone calls were made to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in two days, concerning a pair apparent fires in Diss.