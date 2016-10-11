Burglars disturbed in Shelfanger as police appeal for information on males ‘acting suspiciously’

Burglars were disturbed when they attempted to steal from a shed in Shelfanger on Monday.

A shed at a property in Druids Lane was broken into at about 1.20am. Police believe an unknown number of suspects made off when they were disturbed by a member of the public.

Nothing was stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, in particular three males who were seen acting suspiciously in the early hours of Monday.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steve Phillips at Diss Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.