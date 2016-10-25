Bunwell homes plan gets the go-ahead

Eight new homes at The Turnpike, Bunwell, have been approved.

Despite objections which included the loss of views, pressure on the school and traffic, a South Norfolk planning officer said the development was on land agreed for housing and caused no harm.

