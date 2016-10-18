Building fire in Langmere

Fire crews battled a building blaze for nearly one and a half hours in Langmere this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze in Harleston Road at 6.55am, and dispatched crews from Harleston and Diss.

They arrived at the scene at 7.06am and used hose reel jets and main jets while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the building.

The incident was deemed under control by 8.30am.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.