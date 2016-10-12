Britain’s Got Talent is coming to Bury St Edmunds

Anyone with a talent that can impress and entertain will want to be in Bury St Edmunds when it hosts Britain’s Got Talent auditions later this month.

The auditions will take place in the Cornhill Walk Shopping Centre on Tuesday, October 25.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions next year.

The show is open to performers of any age, with any talent – all that is needed is a skill and star quality.

Executive producer Amelia Brown said: “We’ve had some amazing winners over the last 10 series, from this year’s champion Richard Jones, who was the first magician to ever win the show, right through to Paul Potts, Diversity and Collabro.

“We can’t wait to see what talent Bury St Edmunds has to offer. Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents, so if you feel you have something special to show us then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Aspiring acts are also able to send in video auditions and can apply online to register for another audition day later this year.

For more details, visit www.itv.com/talent