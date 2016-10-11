Botesdale man hospitalised

A man in his 90s was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in his home in Botesdale.

The incident happened in Diss Road yesterday, with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) receiving a call at 8.43am.

A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew attended to the man.

He was treated at the scene and placed on a stretcher, before being taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, for further care.