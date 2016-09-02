Botesdale dentist ‘chuffed’ after scaling UK’s tallest mountains for charity

Taking a day off work at your dental practice to conquer the UK’s tallest mountains is what you might call quite an extreme change of pace.

But according to Dr Martin Sulo, surgeon at the Botesdale Dental Practice, tackling the Three Peaks Challenge — in which the goal is to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Peak and Mount Snowdon in under 24 hours — was a “no-brainer”, in order to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.

Dr Sulo, who manages the practice in Holly Close with his wife Eve, joined a team of 18 other dental professionals from around the country, and together they completed the challenge in less than 12 hours, collecting more than £15,000 for the children’s charity in the process.

“I was chuffed to be a part of such a fantastic achievement and a great team of people,” Dr Sulo said.

“Before I began the walk I wasn’t sure what to expect, and it wasn’t an easy trek.

“The weather was not always in our favour, especially at the peak of Ben Nevis.

“Everyone was completely soaked through by the summit, but we didn’t let that stop us!

“With the help of a fantastic guide and the support of the team, we managed to scale all three peaks in time to complete the challenge.”

The group was supported in their endeavour by Denplan, one of the UK’s largest dental payment plan providers, who shuttled them from Scotland to England and Wales between each climb, and provided food, water and supplies throughout the day.

Scaling in excess of 10,000 feet and covering over 30 miles in total, the journey was organised for the benefit of Make A Wish, which will use the funds raised to help improve the lives of children and young people dealing with life-threatening conditions.

Dr Sulo added: “I’d like to thank Denplan for doing such a great job of organising the event, and to everyone who sponsored me — this wouldn’t have been possible without your support!”

For further information about the Botesdale Dental Practice, please contact their team on 01379 897176 or instead visit the website — www.botesdaledental.co.uk