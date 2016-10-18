Boost for Park Radio as frequencies for Diss, Eye and Harleston are given clearance

Park Radio has hit another significant step in broadcasting to Diss, Eye and Harleston after Ofcom granted clearance for its frequencies.

Regulator Ofcom, who has handed the radio station a five-year full time FM license, will allow Park Radio to broadcast on 107.6 FM frmo its Diss transmitter, and 105.2 FM from both its transmitters in Eye and Harleston.

We do need several thousands of votes from the people from the area to gain the cash we need for that final push Chris Moyse, director

They hope to broadcast to up to 80,000 people in south Norfolk, north Suffolk, and across the Waveney Valley.

In another boost, the Park Radio project received approval from the Aviva Community Fund, and is calling on people to vote to give the station the funds it needs to purchase the transmission kit and masts it now needs.

Chris Moyse, station director, said: “Anyone can vote on line - you don’t need to have a Aviva policy either! We do need several thousands of votes from the people from the area to gain the cash we need for that final push and voting opens on October 21 and closes on November 18.”

Park Radio has also launched a Crowdfunding appeal in a bid to generate funds to get the station on the air.

A statement from the station directors added: “Crowdfunding will give all our potentials listeners and supporters a stake in Park Radio and help its launch — which we feel it now vital, for the community station to be a success, we need to engage everyone.”

For more on the Aviva Community Fund, see www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/acfcms/about-the-competition

To see the Crowdfunding page, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/fundraising/community-radio

To get involved, email chris@parkradio.co.uk