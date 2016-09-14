Body found in Bury St Edmunds is unexplained

The body of a man has been found today in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at around 12.15pm to a report of a dead man in a property in Samuel Street Walk.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a cordon is in place at the property whilst an investigation takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 144 of September 14.

