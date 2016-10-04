Best-selling author visiting Stradbroke library as part of second Bookfest

Stradbroke Post Office and Library ANL-160203-130658009

Stradbroke will be among the locations in Suffolk hosting Suffolk Libraries’ second book festival.

Dubbed bookfest, it will run from October 21 to October 30. It sees a politician, historian, video game blogger, award-winning children’s illustrator, thriller writers, novelists and a survivor from the Holocaust speaking at events held in libraries and other venues throughout the county.

Erin Kelly, bestselling author and writer of the novelisation of TV drama Broadchurch, will be discussing how to write a thriller at Stradbroke Library on Monday, October 24.

Other locations hosting events as part of Bookfest include Beccles, Bury St Edmunds, Lavenham, Glemsford, Sudbury, Leiston, Southwold, Halesworth.

For more and tickets visit www.suffolklibraries.co.uk/bookfest. Tickets can also be purchased in hosting libraries.

