Banham Zoo’s newest baby makes first appearance in three months

Banham Zoo’s newest baby has made its first appearance to staff and visitors — three months after being born.

The infant red panda was born in July but, as is normal for the species, she has spent the first few months of life safe inside a nest box.

The zoos current pair of red panda have been together since their male, Jasper, joined female, Maggie, last year, a transfer requested by the European Breeding Programme Coordinator.

Red pandas are native to China, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal and were reclassified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2015 as an endangered species, elevating its status from vulnerable.