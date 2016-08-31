B1116 in Weybread blocked after lorry and car crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car and lorry crash in Weybread this morning.

The incident happened at 8.34am.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance have been in attendance and has taken a woman, who was complaining of back pain, to the Norfolk and Norwich University.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the severity of her injuries were not known.

Five fire engines were also called to the scene.

The spokesperson added they hoped the road would be reopened shortly.