Attleborough office could be closed and 35 jobs moved to Worcestershire

A consultation is underway of a professional paint applicators in Attleborough which could see 35 jobs moved to Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove, near Birmingham.

Hamilton Acorn, based in Halford Road, confirmed to the Diss Express on Thursday a proposal by its parent company, Orkla House Care, to move its centre of operations to Worcestershire.

It follows Orkla’s purchase of L.G.Harris and Co Ltd, whose two factories are in Bromsgrove, which is also the Harris head office, with the other in Zhaoqing City in Guandong Province, China.

The move would be effective from January 2017.

It would mean the closure of UK operations at the Attleborough head office, the business being consolidated into the one site at Bromsgrove.

A spokesperson said all 35 staff at Attleborough are being consulted over the proposal “during the coming weeks” and will be offered the option of a move to the Stoke Prior site should the proposal go ahead.

Managing Director of Hamilton Acorn, Steve Edwards said: “Future exciting possibilities for the business as a whole mean that this is a difficult day for our employees in Attleborough.

“We will be working with them over the coming weeks to minimise the effects of the potential changes resulting from the proposed move.”

The agreement for Orkla to purchase Harris was announced in May this year. The assessment of the agreement under competition law was concluded at the end of July, and the transaction was completed on August 31.

The spokesperson added: “Orkla House Care’s acquisition of Harris means that it doubles the size of its operations and can offer a very effective combination of the Harris and Hamilton brands across the professional and DIY paint application market in the UK and in export sales.”

