Apprentice champions her training at Haverhill tax credit specialists

Haverhill’s Apprentice of the Year has praised the training she has received since being taken on by tax credit specialists Fiscale.

Madeline O’Mahoney won the accolade in July 2015 after judges were impressed by her “drive and willingness to go the extra mile”, now a year on she is continuing to impress employers and clients.

She said: “I have nothing but praise for the apprenticeship scheme. It offers young people the opportunity to earn whilst they study and provides an excellent alternative to university.

“I have learnt so much from the team at Fiscale, have furthered my academic education and have not accumulated any student debt. I would highly recommend anyone leaving full time education this summer to consider an apprenticeship. If you choose the right company and qualification, the sky’s the limit.”

The Youth Project was set up by ONE Haverhill in September 2013 and youth skills manager Karen Chapple works to create more apprenticeships, placements, mentoring and other workplace training opportunities in the town. Since 2014 over 170 apprentice placements have been created.

Technical director Stephen Bunting said: “Wwe know first-hand how closely Karen Chapple, the Youth Skills Manager, works with both businesses and young people. Karen takes the time to really understand the requirements and aspirations of both employers and apprentices.”