Agreement on Scole homes plan

VILLAGE SIGN - SCOLE ENGANL00120120828150941

VILLAGE SIGN - SCOLE ENGANL00120120828150941

0
Have your say

Consent has now been issued for a homes-for-a-village hall plan at Scole.

South Norfolk councillors voted against their planning officer and agreed that the benefit of the hall outweighed any harm to the setting of St Andrew’s Church and the fact that the site - to the west of Norwich Road - was outside the village development boundary.

Robert Marsh-Feiley, architect for the plans submitted by Mr B Tunmore Rode, said that since the vote, agreement had been reached with the council on conditions before the 18 houses can be built.

Back to the top of the page