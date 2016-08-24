A14 and A134 at Bury St Edmunds have reopened

Police news

Police have reopened the A14 and A134 at Bury St Edmunds which had been closed for about one-and-a-half hours this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at about 4pm and had to close the two roads out of concern for a person on the bridge over the A134 near Bury St Edmunds Sainsbury’s.

They asked drivers to avoid the area.

