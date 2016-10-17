A naked damsel in distress is visiting charity stores in Diss and Long Stratton

A naked damsel in distress will be found in charity shops in Diss and Long Stratton this month — all in a bid to encourage more donations of clothing for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The campaign is being fronted by Daisy, who will be present at their charity stores in just a pair of underwear and a #DressMe tag — in the hope that local residents will ensure she is warm for winter.

The charity is on the lookout for men’s and women’s clothes, as well as furniture and other items, in order to keep its outlets fully stocked. All in all, 21 stores across East Anglia will be involved.

The Dress Daisy campaign will run from today until Friday, October 28.

Ian Nicolson, EACH Head of Retail, said: “Our shops are expected to generate £2.5 million a year so we are desperate for donations of clothes and other items.

“We hope this novel campaign will give us a boost and also allow donors to have fun by sharing their donations via social media using the hashtag #DressMe.

“We’re intrigued to see what types of quirky, unwanted clothing people have sitting in their wardrobes!”

For more information on EACH, visit their website at www.each.org.uk

You can also follow EACH on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EACH_hospices, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EACHhospices