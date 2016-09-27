A cycle ride through time at TW Gaze Automobelia auction

A rare, original, 19th Century Coventry Lever tricycle, with a pre-auction estimate of £6,000-£8,000 is heading the items up for grabs at TW Gaze’s Automobelia auction.

It will be held at the Diss Auction Rooms on Thursday, starting at 5pm.

Also up for sale will be two Victorian penny farthings, with guide prices of £800-£1,200 and £1,000-£1,500 respectively.

For further details about the auction, also including a 1926 Rolls Royce Doctor’s Coupe and a Lincoln, contact Andre Ling 01379 650306 or Elizabeth Talbot 07770655267.