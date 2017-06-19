Latest crime figures for the Diss Express area revealed

The latest crime figures for the Diss Express area have been revealed by Norfolk Constabulary.

Local Policing Inspector for South Norfolk Police, Jason Selvarajah, said: “We have all seen the recent events unfold in London and Manchester demonstrating that we cannot afford to be complacent within our community.

“Always report suspicious circumstances, we will always check out your concerns, and you will not be wasting our time. Follow us on Twitter, @SouthNorfPolice, to see what we do in your communities.”

Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, business and community - 1; Burglary, residential - 6; Criminal damage - 6; Domestic - 12; Possession of controlled substance - 2; Public fear, alarm or distress -5; Theft from a motor vehicle - 1; Theft of pedal cycle - 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Burglary, business and community – 1; Domestic - 2; Public fear, alarm or distress - 4.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Arson - 1; Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, residential - 1; Criminal damage - 2; Domestic - 5; Public fear, alarm or distress - 1.

Newton Flotman: Criminal damage - 1; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle - 1.

Tasburgh: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, business and community - 1; Public fear, alarm or distress - 1.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, business and community - 1; Criminal damage - 4; Domestic - 10; Race or religious aggravated public fear - 1.

Bunwell: Criminal damage - 3; Domestic - 3.

