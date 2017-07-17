Latest crime figures for South Norfolk released

The latest crime figures for South Norfolk in June have been released.

Local Policing Inspector for South Norfolk, Jason Selvarajah, said drugs were the main concern of Diss residents, and two drug warrants and arrests in the town have been carried out.

Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Arson – 1; Burglary, residential – 6; Criminal damage – 11; Domestic – 10; Race or religious aggravated public fear – 1; Possession of controlled substance – 2; Possession of weapons - 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 8; Theft from a motor vehicle –2; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Anti-social behaviour –1; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary – business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 2; Criminal damage – 4; Domestic – 9.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Burglary, residential – 2; Criminal damage – 4; Domestic – 4; Theft from a motor vehicle – 4.

Tasburgh: Burglary, residential – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1.

Bunwell: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary, business and community – 1; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 2; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1.

Newton Flotman: Burglary, residential – 1; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1.