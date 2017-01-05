Last chance to nominate local heroes for South Norfolk Council awards

South Norfolk Council has sounded the final call for nominations to recognise the local heroes of the district.

For the fifth year in a row, the district council is holding Community Awards, celebrating the valuable contribution volunteers make to the area.

People can be nominated in the following eight categories:

* Volunteer of the Year

* Young Volunteer of the Year

* Community Group of the Year

* Community Fundraiser of the Year

* Business Community Champion of the Year

* Community Wellbeing Champion or Group of the Year

* Environmental Champion of the Year

* Lifetime Community Hero of the Year

Clayton Hudson, the Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities and Leisure at South Norfolk Council, stated: “Volunteers are local heroes who give up their time to make other people’s lives better.

“There are so many deserving and inspirational people out there who are running community groups and sports clubs, fundraising or just helping out in their community.

“If you know of someone who deserves to be recognised for their hard work, please nominate them and show them how much they are valued.”

On the awards night on February 9, the winners will receive grants of £250 to go towards their chosen charitable organisation.

To nominate, please go to www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/champions — the deadline for nominations is Sunday, January 8.