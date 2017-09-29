Last chance to have your say on Breckland Council’s draft document shaping the district’s growth

Time is running out for residents to comment on Breckland Council’s draft document that will shape growth in the district until 2036.

The pre-submission publication period will end on October 2 at 4pm, before the draft Local Plan is submitted to a Government planning inspector.

Residents, businesses and local organisations can give their views as to whether the proposals set out an appropriate strategy to meet the housing, employment and infrastructure requirements of the district and are also consistent with national policy.

Cllr Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council executive member for growth, said: “We need new housing and jobs to ensure that Breckland continues to grow and prosper.

“Having the new Local Plan in place will give the council more control over where that growth happens and reduce the likelihood of ad-hoc development.”

The responses will be reviewed before the document and representations are submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in November. An independent inspector will then be appointed to assess the plan.

It is anticipated that the hearing in public will be held early in 2018.

The inspector may call on respondents to attend – if willing to do so. If found to be sound, it is anticipated the Local Plan will be adopted in summer 2018.

The draft Local Plan can be viewed online and there are copies available at venues throughout the district.

Comments can be submitted through the council’s online consultation portal, by emailing planningpoli cyteam@breckland.gov.uk, entitled ‘Pre-submission comment’, or by post to the Planning Policy Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Dereham NR19 1EE.

Comments by email or post must be submitted using the Representations Form which can be downloaded from the website at breckland.gov.uk/pre-submission-publication, or requested by calling 01362 656870.