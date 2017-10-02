Larling man arrested at unlicensed music event

A Larling man in his teens has been arrested at an unlicensed music event at Barton Bendish, between Swaffham and Downham Market.

It follows an incident which happened on Sunday when police were called at about 8am, concerning suspicious activity in Beechamwell Road.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an unlicensed music event which, at its peak, was attended by more than 100 people with 50 vehicles on site.

Police vehicles were used to close entrances to the site to prevent further vehicles from entering, and the event was monitored throughout the day.

The site was cleared by 6.30pm.

In total three men, including two in their 20s from the Great Yarmouth area, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the facilitation of an unlicensed music event.

They remain at Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre awaiting questioning.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org