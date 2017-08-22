Larling man, 58, given Criminal Behaviour Order after incidents of drunk and disorderly behaviour

A man from Larling has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a number of incidents of drunk and disorderly behaviour in and around the Attleborough and Thetford areas.

Stephen Garrod, 58, of Watton Road, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 18.

He was handed a two year CBO, with a one year conditional discharge and costs.

The provisions set out in the CBO state that Garrod must not act in a way that causes or is likely to cause a nuisance, annoyance, alarm or distress to anyone not of the same household – including the use of foul, offensive, abusive or threatening language or behaviours against anyone, anywhere in a public place.

The provisions also state Garrod must not have an open vessel containing alcohol in a public place.