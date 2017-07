Four fire crews from Norfolk were called to tackle a seven acre crop blaze in Winfarthing on Saturday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to land off Hall Road at 5.51pm. The blaze was near the village hall.

Fire crews from Diss, Attleborough and Long Stratton and Harleston were dispatched to the scene, the first arriving at 6.05pm.

The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was under control by 6.42pm.

No one was hurt in the incident.