Laptop stolen from unlocked property in Roydon

A laptop has been stolen after a property was burgled in Roydon.

The property on Lewis Drive was entered by an unknown number of suspects between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday.

An entrance to the property was left insecure.

Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector for South Norfolk Police responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, has encouraged residents to “lock up and keep burglars out”.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.