Lack of housing supply led to Diss house price rise - agent

The headline grabbing figure published by property website Zoopla that Diss had the highest house price rise anywhere in the country in 2016 is down to simple market forces, an estate agent has claimed.

Kevin Parson, director of the long-established Parson Estate Agents, said that there simply is not enough supply of homes for the market currently in the town. “As soon as properties come to the market,buyers are snapping them up,” said Mr Parson. We are only 90 minutes commute to London and this certainly makes the area desirable.”

Zoopla claimed the rise in house prices in Diss in 2016 stood at 16.2 per cent, with the average house now worth £305,896.