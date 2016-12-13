Know your rights when Christmas shopping says Diss, Thetford and District CAB

Citizens Advice Diss, Thetford and District is reminding residents to go back to retailers if they are sold faulty electrical goods this Christmas.

Research from the national charity reveals 66 per cent of people had a problem with a faulty electrical item in the last two years — but one in four were initially turned away by retailers for repair. Each year the Diss branch helps more than 350 people with queries about consumer rights.

Mel Jones, of the local CAB branch, said: “We would encourage shoppers to have a quick read of our top tips so they know where they stand, or contact us if they need further advice.

“This Christmas people don’t need to be stuck with electrical goods that don’t work.

“Knowing your rights means that if something goes wrong, you can approach the retailer for a repair, refund or replacement confident in the knowledge that they should help you find a solution.”

For more information visit www.cadat.org.uk