Kittens stolen from RSPCA Suffolk rehoming centre

Two rescued kittens have been stolen following a break-in at the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich branch last night (2 January.)

The 12 week-old siblings, named Pluto and Lilo, were taken from their enclosure after intruders trespassed onto the site on Mill Lane, Martlesham after forcing the cattery door open. They also took the kitten’s paperwork and veterinary notes.

Kennel supervisor Natalie Wood said: “We are really concerned for Pluto and Lilo and can’t understand why they have been stolen like this.

“They are both fed a special diet to aid some health issues, so we are extremely worried for their wellbeing.

“I am asking anyone with any information to please let us or Suffolk police know so we can have Pluto and Lilo returned safely to us. Pluto is a black and white male, and Lilo is a dark tortoiseshell female. Both are microchipped and are now registered as stolen, so we would be so grateful if people can keep their eyes and ears open for any word on their whereabouts.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference ‘CAD 59’ of 3 January 2016.

Natalie added: “Unfortunately, our CCTV here at the site was out of action at the time of the break in, so we’re not sure exactly what time the kittens were taken, however their litter trays were not as dirty as normal which leads us to think they were most likely taken yesterday evening.”

Suffolk Police were called and a forensic team has investigated. No money or other goods were taken, apart from the kitten’s paperwork which was attached to the front of their enclosure, and a food bowl and toys.

The kittens were found abandoned in November and brought to the rehoming centre with another sibling, who was rehomed just a day before the break in.

