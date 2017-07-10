Kids Camp coming to Diss in time for summer holidays

Kids Camps set for South Norfolk promise to add fun and games for children in the school holiday period.

Kids Camps will be open on July 24 at Wymondham and Long Stratton Leisure Centres and Diss High School.

There will often be two age-appropaite activities running at the same time – offering a choice between arts and crafts or sports and games.

Cabinet member for wellbeing, leisure and early intervention, councillor Yvonne Bendle, said: “Kids Camp is a great way to keep the kids entertained and active. There are lots of opportunities to try new, exciting things and to make new friends at the same time.

“Our Kids Camps have proved to be so popular that this summer we will also be at Diss High School offering a full range of fun activities.”

Kids Camp will be £25 for a full day and £12.50 for a half day. Leisure Passport price is £18.75 and £9.40. Children ages five to 15 can attend between 8.15am and 6pm.

For more information, go to south-norfolk.gov.uk/kids-camp.