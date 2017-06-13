Kerbside recycling trial in Diss collects 2,000 kilos of unwanted textiles

South Norfolk Council has hailed the success of a recent kerbside recycling trial in Diss, as more than 2,000 kilograms of unwanted textiles were collected from over 3,000 properties.

The initative was set up to reduce the high amount of textiles that currently go into the wrong bins and end up as waste.

Councillor Kay Mason Billig, Cabinet Member for Environment and Recycling, said. “Nearly 70 per cent of green recycling bins contain textiles which cannot be sorted or separated and end up as waste.

“Every year, a further 1,000 tonnes of textiles, which could be recycled, get put into the black rubbish bin and gets sent to landfill.”

For further information about this recycling initiative, please go to www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/recycling