Kenton paedophile jailed after sex with 14-year-old

A Suffolk man who performed a sex act with a girl of 14 after watching child porn on his computer was today jailed for six years and nine months.

Judge Jonathan Seely branded Bryn Chittenden, 51, formerly of Eye and now of Kenton a “blatant liar” as he jailed him at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He told him : “You acted entirely selfishly and you must now face the consequences.

“You accessed child pornography involving penetrative activity between adults and young teenage girls and then went on to commit this contact offending. That is deeply concerning.”

Chittenden, of Eye Road, Kenton, formerly of Worlingworth Road, Athelington, had claimed that he believed the teenager was 16 and told the jury that she became flirtatious with him, saying she liked older men.

He sat with his head in his hands in the dock, often wiping his eyes, as his victim sat in the public gallery today to hear to hear him sentenced.

Chittenden had denied sexual activity with a child between 1 January 2014 and 1 July 2015 at Southminster, Essex, but was convicted by the jury after a trial last month.

He had pleaded guilty to two offences of making, or downloading, indecent images of children. They related to still images – 23 at category A, 39 at category B and 116 at category C; and those concerning moving images were one at category A, two at category B and two at category C.

Those images, discovered by police when he was arrested on 2 July 2015, included a download made in October 2013 of a girl of 13 having penetrative sex with an adult male and another with two males in June 2014.

Prosecutor David Wilson said: “They are around the age of his victim at the time. The downloads were at the same time as this behaviour with his victim.

Judge Seely jailed Chittenden for six years and three months for the sexual activity charge, plus a consecutive six months for the two image offences.

He also made a sexual harm prevention order, which allows police to monitor sex offenders and their computer use, for ten years. Chittenden will have to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

The jury heard that Chittenden had owned 20 acres in St Lawrence Bay where he kept livestock, caravans and static homes. He and the girl came into contact through that.

Judge Seely said Chittenden had groomed the youngster, who was extremely vulnerable. He said Chittenden had not heeded warnings of her true age.

He told Chittenden : “She had enormous issues of confidence at the time you came into her life and you knew that and you abused that.”

In his first police interview Chittenden denied there had been any sexual contact and said the thought of it “disgusted” him.

The judge continued: “Subsequently you admitted there had been some sexual contact between the two of you but you claimed that you thought she was 16. That was a blatant lie. The jury saw through your lies.”

The judge said that he had told lies throughout the trial and in the pre-sentence report was now seeking to lay the blame on his victim.

He quoted from that report, which stated: “It is concerning that the defendant is continuing to minimise his actions. It demonstrates his insight into his own behaviour is limited. My assessment is that he acted on his sexual interest in children and saw an opportunity to manipulate in order to obtain sexual gratification and meet his own needs and is prepared to prioritise his need over anything else.”

Mitigating, Nicholas Bonehill said Chittenden’s partner gave birth two weeks ago to their baby. There had been a complication “but it all ended well”. They had lost a child soon after delivery in 2016, he added.

Chittenden, a divorced family man, knew he was facing “a life-changing” lengthy sentence and would miss the formative years as his new child grew up, he added.

His partner was prepared to stand by him, said Mr Bonehill.