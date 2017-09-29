Kenninghall Scouts taste success with top awards

The scouting life isn’t just about camping and hiking, as Kenninghall Scouts proved that pizza-making is another one of their many skills.

Several members scooped top awards during a celebration event in Kenninghall Woods on September 9.

The awards were for the completion of a series of tasks including expeditions, exploring other cultures, developing personal fitness, developing new skills and creativity. The group members also cooked more than 100 pizzas, using a cob oven built by the scouts.

Everyone had the chance to try archery, play Frisbee golf, cook dough twists on the open fire, and to make bracelets.

The Kenninghall Scouts are currently looking for adult volunteers to help support the group and run activities with young people.

Michelle Monck, group scout leader, said, “We urgently need more adult volunteers.

“Additional help will mean we can continue to provide great experiences to young people and help future Beavers, Cubs and Scouts achieve their top scouting awards.

“You do not need previous experience, just a willingness to commit to attending every week.”

Recruiting for new Beavers starts in January.