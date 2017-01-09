‘Keep an eye out for neighbours’ says PC after spate of South Norfolk break-ins

South Norfolk Police Engagement Officer Jim Squires is asking residents to rekindle “neighbourly spirit” in a bid to reduce crime in the district.

There were 21 burglaries in South Norfolk in December alone and while PC Squires said there was normally a spike in burglaries at Christmas time, the trend was continuing into January.

PC Squires is asking people to inform neighbours when they are leaving the house unattended, with a view to spotting any suspicious activity following the spate of break-ins in the area.

“If you are going away or out for the day, let your neighbour know so if a suspicious vehicle turns up, or you see someone acting suspiciously, they can spend just five minutes watching out.

“All we are trying to do is rekindle that neighbourhood spirit of keeping an eye on your neighbour’s property.”

Other methods of deterring would-be thieves includes leaving a radio or light on when you leave your house unoccupied.

PC Squires is also warning people not to leave their cars unattended whilst defrosting them on cold winter mornings.

“This might be a scenario which you think ‘everyone does this’ or ‘that won’t happen to me’ but criminals do target vehicles in this way and it has happened in the past,” he said.

If you have any information on a burglary or crime, contact police on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

PC Squires is encouraging those interested in setting up a Neighbourhood Watch, while the police also offer crime prevention surveys on properties.

He can be contacted 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday on 01953 423773 or 07766 990811. He can also be emailed on squiresjr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. Keep up to date on Twitter @SouthNorfPolice and on Facebook at the South Norfolk Police.