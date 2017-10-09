Keep an eye on the time as Breckland Council agrees to car park trial time-limits in Attleborough

It’s time to keep an eye on your watch as Breckland Council is to trial enforced time-limits at a car park in Attleborough.

The district council has agreed to trial the scheme at Attleborough’s Queens Square car park, which it owns, following a request from the town council. Previously, drivers could park in the car park all day.

The trial was decided after Attleborough Town Council raised concerns over unrestricted car parking putting pressure on the number of available spaces, reducing turnover, and discouraging visitors.

Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland’s executive member for place, said: “In response to the town council’s request, we have agreed to implement a six-month trial.”

Breckland is considering what the restrictions will be and their enforcement. It is expected the trial will be implemented around spring 2018. Afterwards, Breckland Council will assess the impact and next steps.