Katie’s 10,000 steps a day raises £1,000

A Diss café owner who walked 10,000 steps every day throughout March for Cancer Research UK has praised the “fantastic response” from customers and businesses, after raising more than £1,000.

Katie Rich, proprietor and cook of Katie’s Kitchen in Hales Yard, walked a total of 437,103 steps — the equivalent of 206.9 miles — between March 1 and March 31, after a number of family members and friends were diagnosed with cancer over the last few months.

Mrs Rich said: “It was not as easy as I expected. It had really added up. While at work, it was not too bad, but Sundays were a real struggle.

“People have been really generous and really supportive. Everyone who comes in (to the café) says they know a family member or friend who has been diagnosed with cancer.

“The support has been absolutely brilliant. The local traders have been amazing.”

A number of local businesses have also donated towards to a hamper which will be raffled off to one winner at the end of this month, to raise more money for the cause.

Tickets for the raffle are priced at £1 each, and are available from Ninny’s Cave, Two Brewers, the Gluten Free-Store and Albright’s.

To contribute online, go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/katies-kitchen