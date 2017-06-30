Judith ready for next leg of 1,000-mile pilgrimage

A line of footprints leading from a Diss church are setting a climate campaigner off on the next leg of a 1000-mile pilgrimage.

Judith Tooth, a worshipper at the St Henry Morse Catholic Church, is each year making her way closer to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

You never know where your action might lead Judith Tooth

Last year she crossed the Pyrenees and yesterday she began a train journey to Spain to walk another 175 miles from Pamplona, joining some of the thousands of pilgrims who annually make their way to the city and the shrine of St James.

By the end of this year’s leg she will have covered more than 800 miles of her pilgrimage.

Judith, whose campaigning has also taken her on a climate change march during a world summit in Paris, is walking to raise funds for CAFOD, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development.

Before leaving she invited fellow members of the Diss congregation to take a virtual footstep with her.

As a result there are nearly 80 footprints leading from the church, with messages from Judith’s supporters saying how they will lighten their carbon footprints.

In a talk before she left, Judith told church members how they could support CAFOD’s One World, One Climate campaign in their everyday lives – for example, by extra meat or car free days,giving lifts, buying locally produced food, not watering the lawn or resisting products wrapped in plastic.

“You never know where your action might lead,” she said.

“If I hadn’t decided to go to London to lobby my MP on climate change in 2015, I wouldn’t have found out about the Pilgrimage2Paris, wouldn’t have walked 200 miles with an amazing group of people and wouldn’t have ended up presenting a global faith petition to the president of France.

“So go for it.”