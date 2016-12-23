Joy as Diss community wildlife garden project ‘bags’ £12,000 grant

A “great first step” has been reached in a bid to turn a Diss “wasteland” into a new community wildlife garden thanks to local shoppers.

The Heritage Triangle Trust have bagged £12,000 from the Tesco funding scheme, Bags of Help, to create a green space and community wildlife garden at the back of the Diss Town Council Offices in Market Hill.

Young volunteers at the proposed site of the community wildlife garden in Diss. ANL-161223-162450001

Voting ran in stores for two weeks across October and November — with grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 available, depending on the number of votes from customers.

While money is still needed to make the dream a reality, the funding will pay for the planting of native plants reflecting the history of the area, and designed to attract wildlife.

Peter Hyde, from the Diss Heritage Triangle Trust, said: “This is a great first step towards turning the space back into a garden. We’d like to thank everyone that voted for the project.

“We are still looking for funds to meet the £47,000 cost of the gardens but hope to be able to start work later in the spring.”

Many local groups have already been involved in the project.

Diss Youth Group and Jess Johnston, Arts and Heritage Outreach Manager at the Corn Hall, have been running sessions to clear the brambles, and it is hoped the young people as well as local schools and other organisations will be part of the volunteer team to maintain the gardens.

Money for the grants was raised through the 5p bag levy.

2017 looks set to be a busy year in Diss.

The Corn Hall is set to reopen in March, while other factors of the Heritage Triangle Project, including streetscaping and a floating boardwalk, are set to be completed.